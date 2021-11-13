Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $117.09 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003027 BTC on exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $117.09 million and $2.90 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00098028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.42 or 0.07209126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,214.00 or 1.00300066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,421,149 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.