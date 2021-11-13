Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the second quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $181,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $5,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

