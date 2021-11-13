Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,554. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.