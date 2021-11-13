Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,554. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.