Parachute (PAR) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $270,715.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00038194 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.