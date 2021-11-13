Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $1.69 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $288,468.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.