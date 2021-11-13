Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $528.80

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 528.80 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 536.50 ($7.01). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 535.50 ($7.00), with a volume of 181,645 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 550.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

