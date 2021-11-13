ParallelCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $24,515.73 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00400124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.