Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 1,450,924 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 2.59% of General Electric worth $384,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

GE opened at $107.59 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $70.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

