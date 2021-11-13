Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 174,503 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,503 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Duke Energy worth $274,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

