Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 33,294 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of DuPont de Nemours worth $213,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

