Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 73,768 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Automatic Data Processing worth $390,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $231.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

