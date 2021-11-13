Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 7,561 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of Ameriprise Financial worth $225,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

NYSE AMP opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.99 and a twelve month high of $311.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.45 and its 200 day moving average is $266.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

