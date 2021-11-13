Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Ford Motor worth $316,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,229 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

