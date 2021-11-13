Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Cigna worth $269,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.02 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.