Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of General Motors worth $242,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

