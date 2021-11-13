Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,289 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Roper Technologies worth $215,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $487.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.54 and a 200-day moving average of $467.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

