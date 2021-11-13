Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Raytheon Technologies worth $387,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 76.5% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 91.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $350,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

