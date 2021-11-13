Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Altria Group worth $334,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

