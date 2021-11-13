Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.65% of Discover Financial Services worth $231,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.