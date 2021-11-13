Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Truist Financial worth $267,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $62.70 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,218 shares of company stock worth $14,181,871. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.