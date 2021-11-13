Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $255.52 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $255,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after buying an additional 2,391,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

