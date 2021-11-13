Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $307.75 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.67% of eBay worth $307,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

