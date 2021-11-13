Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $356.78 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of ASML worth $356,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $851.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $747.65. The firm has a market cap of $348.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $416.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.