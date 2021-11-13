Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $388.23 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $388,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.19 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

