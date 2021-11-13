Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,732,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Southern worth $225,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after buying an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.