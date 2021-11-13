Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Norfolk Southern worth $232,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

NSC opened at $275.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

