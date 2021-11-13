Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $291,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day moving average is $285.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.