Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Activision Blizzard worth $255,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

