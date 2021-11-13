Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 22,666 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Biogen worth $237,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 19.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $337,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.95.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.40 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

