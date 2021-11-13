Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 41,782 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $232,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.