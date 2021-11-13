Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 43,252 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $258,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

