Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Deere & Company worth $353,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after buying an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.08 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.