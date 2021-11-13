Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 848,304 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

