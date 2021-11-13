Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,139 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $281,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 256,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $217.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

