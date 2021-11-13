Park National Corp OH Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

