Park National Corp OH Has $55.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,835.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2,631.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.