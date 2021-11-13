Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.