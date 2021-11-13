Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after purchasing an additional 324,007 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,077 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 917,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $72.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

