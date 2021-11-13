Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

