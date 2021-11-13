Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $245,000. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.