Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

