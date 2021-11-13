Park National Corp OH Sells 489 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.