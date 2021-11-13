Park National Corp OH Sells 9,392 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

EMR opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

