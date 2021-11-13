ParkinGo One Day Volume Tops $689.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $689.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,888.71 or 1.01972799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00038255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.40 or 0.00601108 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.