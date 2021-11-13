PARSIQ Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $94.13 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

