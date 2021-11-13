PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $95.69 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.08 or 0.00398479 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $692.46 or 0.01069166 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

