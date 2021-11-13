Paybswap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $167,921.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Paybswap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $801,837.22 and $167,921.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,679,703 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

