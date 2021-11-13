PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00225996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

