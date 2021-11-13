PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $262.10 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,178,394 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,481,964 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

