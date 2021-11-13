Peanut (NUX) One Day Volume Hits $336,571.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $3.60 million and $336,571.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

